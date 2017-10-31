Rosario has always been a huge part of Karen’s life on Will & Grace — so it’s no surprise that she freaks out when she can’t find her in this exclusive sneak peek of the Thursday, November 2, episode.

“I spent half the morning trying to track down Rosario, I don’t know where she went,” Karen (Megan Mullally) tells Jack (Sean Hayes), Will (Eric McCormack) and Grace (Debra Messing). Will replies: “Cant you just phone the vet and have them track her chip?”

Without m missing a beat, Karen answers, “Not she’s outside the perimeter.”

She also reveals that she just took a vacation “to the wine country,” but with that, Will reminds her, “you made her pick grapes.”

Viewers will not be seeing Rosario in the reboot though. Shelley Morrison, who played Karen’s maid in the original show, retired from acting, the show’s co-creator Max Mutchnick revealed in August during the the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour.

“It was with a heavy heart that she gave us that information and that we received it, but it is the way that it goes,” he said at the time. “It is a choice that she has made. We really wanted Shelley to be a part of this series, so we find ourselves having to figure that out moving forward. It was not an easy decision to make, but it’s one that she made.”

So, what does Karen need Rosario for in this episode? Well it could be because her nemesis is in town. Minnie Driver is set to return in this episode, reprising her original role of Lorraine Finster, the mistress of Karen’s husband Stanley. Karen and Rosario did not get along in the original series and Karen eventually married Lorrain’s father, Lyle.

Us Weekly recently caught up with the cast, who couldn’t help but rave over the “thrilling” reboot. “I can honestly say it wasn’t until the night that we filmed the first episode in front of an audience that it actually hit me that we were actually doing this,” Messing told Us last month in an exclusive interview. “Immediately it felt like stepping back in time. The shoot night felt the same, the audience felt the same.”

“Our dynamic, our chemistry was all there and I just wanted to laugh again,” she continued. “I haven’t laughed in a long time and now I go to work and every single day I laugh out loud which I took for granted 11 years ago and our entire focus is to make people watching laugh out loud and it feels good.”

Will & Grace airs on NBC Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

