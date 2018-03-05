After taking home the Independent Spirit Award for Best Director for Get Out, Jordan Peele addressed the rumors that there could be a sequel to the critically-acclaimed film. Without spoiling the movie’s story line, it would need to be a very different film if there were a follow-up movie — but that doesn’t mean the director and writer’s not up for the challenge.

“We are not closed off to a sequel,” Peele, 39, admitted to reporters, including Us Weekly, in the press room on Saturday, March 3. “Look, the producers and I agree. This is not the kind of movie you make a sequel just to make a sequel and make more money. This movie transcends the business that it did. So if I can get a story that feels worthy as a follow-up in this world, we’ll do it … and if not, then absolutely not.”

The film also took home Best Feature at Saturday’s show, something that spoke directly to the subject matter, in Peele’s opinion. “I think all these stories, all these voices, many of them we’ve seen this year, have an impact. I meant what I said. I think that expression, conversation, that is the weapon against violence,” Peele said in the press room. “That is the weapon against bigotry and hatred. This movie that I made, we dove straight into the topic of bigotry and racism. We did it in an entertaining way. But I’m inspired by everything I’ve seen this year.”

The comedian won again at the Oscars, becoming the first African American to ever take home the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. After his win, he entered the press room and immediately made reporters laugh. “Am I about to be auctioned off right now?” he asked the room, referencing one of the most horrifying moments of his film.

Peele’s longtime comedy partner Keegan Michael-Key also supported his BFF, sharing his reaction to the win in three photos on Instagram. “#OscarsSoPeele,” he captioned the pics. In the photos, he’s jumping up and down and screaming at the TV alongside Colin Hanks.

#oscarssopeele A post shared by Keegan-Michael Key (@keeganmic) on Mar 4, 2018 at 8:17pm PST

