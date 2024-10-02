The series creator of Netflix’s hit rom-com Nobody Wants This, Erin Foster, has spoken out about the possibility of a second season.

This post has spoilers for the Nobody Wants This season 1 finale.

Following a surprise turn at the end of Season 1 that saw Adam Brody’s Noah seemingly choosing to pursue a relationship with Kristen Bell’s Joanne — and subsequently rejecting his religious calling as a rabbi — Foster, 42, revealed there’s more of their story to tell.

Speaking to IndieWire in an interview published on Friday, September 27, Foster said, “The conversations have definitely started to happen about a potential Season 2. The story in Season 1 unfolds really slowly.”

Foster, who is also an actress and starred in The O.C. from 2005 to 2006 as bad girl Heather opposite Brody’s Seth Cohen, added that she has already mapped out the direction of a potential Season 2. (Netflix has yet to green-light a second season of Nobody Wants This.)

“If there is a Season 2, I would want to just kind of pick up where we left off and continue to take it slow, because I don’t want us to get too far ahead of ourselves,” Foster told the outlet. “I mean, I want my show to be on the air as long as possible.”

Season 1 of Nobody Wants This follows Joanne, an agnostic sex podcaster,who meets Noah, a newly-single Judaist rabbi, and forms an instant connection with him. For Joanne to be accepted into Noah’s world romantically as a long-term partner, she is best advised to convert to Judaism, providing plenty of highly entertaining stumbling blocks for 10 hour-long episodes to explore.

The series, which was released on Thursday, September 26, has been embraced wholeheartedly by TV fans, scoring a 94% certification rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Foster, who based the show’s plot on how she converted to Judaism for her own husband, music executive Simon Tikhman, in real-life, added that Joanne’s decision to shun the option of becoming a rabbi’s wife was worthy of in-depth exploration.

“That’s a huge responsibility,” Foster said. “And you have to also remember that Joanne is someone who’s not going to fake it, so if she doesn’t believe it, she’s not going to live it.”

Foster’s authentic writing has clearly won over fans, as has the on-screen chemistry between Brody and Bell, both 44. The pair’s first onscreen kiss became a huge talking point on social media and Bell even had a hand in casting Brody. (Bell is married to Dax Shepard and shares two daughters, Lincoln, 11, and Delta, 9, while Brody is married to Leighton Meester and shares a daughter, Arlo, and a publicly unnamed son, 4, with her.)

Adam told The Hollywood Reporter in a Tuesday, October 1, interview that he has loved working with Bell. “I should also be so lucky to work with Kristen,” he told the outlet. “She’s a phenomenal actor who has an amazing track record..”

Nobody Wants This is streaming on Netflix now.