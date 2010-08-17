Win Jack Johnson Concert Tickets!

I get it — you only have a few weeks left of summer and forgot to book a Hawaiian getaway ahead of time. Now flights are too expensive, hotels are sold out and you can't squeeze a few extra vacation days out of your boss. Totally get it.

Well, fret not: It's much cheaper and easier to get a ticket to either George, Washington on October 2 or Phoenix, Arizona on October 10 to get an aural taste of the Aloha State at Jack Johnson's To the Sea world tour stops in those fine cities.

And here's the best part: To make things even easier, UsMagazine.com and Brita's Filter for Good campaign are taking care of the ticket costs by offering two free pairs to lucky readers!

Simply fill out the entry form here to enter for your chance to win.

Now, we can't do anything about reserving your beach chair or ordering you a cocktail, but we can help you check out yet another way Johnson is helping the environment with the Brita Filter for Good Campaign at his shows, where fans can use Brita water stations to refill their own reusable bottles or cups.

As Johnson says, "Being someone who spends a lot of time in the ocean, I see firsthand the amount of plastic that washes up on our shores. A solution we can all make is to reduce our dependence on single use plastics. I'm happy to be teaming up with Brita to bring Water Stations to every show on my U.S. tour and encourage people to use alternatives to single use plastic water bottles."

Open to residents of the United States age 18 and older, the sweepstakes runs from now until Aug. 31 at 11:59 p.m./EST.

To enter, click here to fill out the entry form.

Limit one entry per person. No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited. Certain restrictions may apply.

Click here for official rules.

By Ian Drew for UsMagazine.com.

