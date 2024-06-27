Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Entertainment

Wiz Khalifa Uses Taylor Swift as the Ultimate Clue to Help His ‘Password’ Partner Out: 1st Look (Exclusive)

By

Wiz Khalifa is looking to Taylor Swift to help him and his Password partner to win the iconic game show.

“Wiz, it’s up to you if you want to play or pass,” host Keke Palmer says in Us Weekly’s exclusive first look of the Tuesday, July 2, episode, on which Khalifa, 36, faces off against Jimmy Fallon.

In the clip, the announcer reveals that the password is “Swift,” which leads the audience to gasp. Palmer, 30, and Khalifa immediately recognize the best possible clue.

“I know what to say!” Palmer gushes.

Taylor Swift BFFs

Related: Taylor Swift’s Celebrity BFFs Through the Years

Khalifa doesn’t hesitate after he decides he wants to “shoot the moon” on this round, which means he would only give his partner one clue on what the password could be. If correct, they take home eight points which would help as they are behind by nine. A correct answer would bring them one step closer to the player taking home the $25,000 prize.

Wiz Khalifa Uses Taylor Swift as the Ultimate Clue to Help His ‘Password’ Partner Out: 1st Look
Jimmy Fallon and Wiz Khalifa Trae Patton/NBC

The crowd goes wild at the rapper’s decision. However, Fallon, 49, was not thrilled with Khalifa’s choice recognizing the advantageous situation the “Black and Yellow” artist was in by Swift being such a recognizable name.

“Come on dude!” Fallon yells, exasperated, while getting out of his seat.

Palmer proceeds with Khalifa’s decision to shoot the moon and prompts him to give his clue.

“Taylor,” Khalifa says while motioning his head to have his partner answer, which she immediately replies, “Swift!”

Wiz Khalifa Uses Taylor Swift as the Ultimate Clue to Help His ‘Password’ Partner Out: 1st Look
Jimmy Fallon and Keke Palmer Trae Patton/NBC

The buzzer dings, indicating she was correct, leading Khalifa’s partner to jump out of her seat while the musician smiles and leans back in his chair. Khalifa and the contestant then do a victory dance much to Fallon’s chagrin. However, Fallon confesses he would have done the exact same thing if the roles were reversed.

While there are many famous Taylors in the world, no one is more recognizable than Swift — and Khalifa knows that all too well. Swift, 34, and Khalifa have both been around in the music industry for quite some time.

Stars Who Appeared on Game Shows Before They Were Famous

Related: Meghan! Gaga! Stars Who Appeared on Game Shows Before They Were Famous

In 2015, Swift brought out Khalifa at one of her concerts in Houston during the 1989 tour. The pair did a duet of his hit song “See You Again” which he initially performed with Charlie Puth for the Fast & Furious franchise.

Act Fast — The Dyson Cordless Vacuum is $120 Off!

Deal of the Day

Act Fast — The Dyson Cordless Vacuum is $120 Off! View Deal

Three years later, Khalifa attended one of Swift’s Reputation concerts in Pasadena, California, and brought his and now ex Amber Rose’s son Sebastian to meet her backstage. Sebastian, now 11, gave Swift a bouquet of flowers and she gave him a big hug, per social media footage from 2018.

“Umm, Taylor Swift. I like it when you’re a cool rockstar!” Sebastian gushed.

Password airs on NBC Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET. Episodes are available to stream the next day on Peacock.

In this article

Taylor Swift Bio Pic

Taylor Swift
1373317195157554994_wiz khalifa 206

Wiz Khalifa

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!