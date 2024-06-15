Xena Warrior Princess Lucy Lawless on Directorial Debut

Lucy Lawless has done it all — fantasy television, reality singing competitions and even Broadway — but the success of her directorial debut is something the actress never anticipated.

“My proudest moment was having my directorial debut, Never Look Away, selected for Sundance and SXSW,” Lawless, 56, reveals exclusively in the latest edition of Us Weekly, on newsstands now. “I’m looking forward to the theatrical release this year. I did not see this twist in my career coming.”

The film is a documentary about photojournalist Margaret Moth, who covered war zones around the world for CNN for two decades. Moth survived a sniper shot in 1992 but continued reporting until her death from cancer in 2010. Just like Lawless, Moth was a New Zealand native.

Keep scrolling to learn more about Lawless’ background in entertainment and beyond:

Related: Zach Braff! Olivia Wilde! Ben Affleck! Hollywood Actors Turned Directors Lights, camera, action! From Denzel Washington to Ben Affleck, many actors seamlessly made the switch from being in front of the camera to behind it — but it wasn’t always as easy as it looked. While making her 2019 directorial debut, Booksmart, Olivia Wilde remembered getting really “terrible advice” from a fellow actor turned director […]

Season 4 of My Life Is Murder debuts June 17 on Acorn TV.

1. Boston is my favorite American city. The blossoms in May are outrageous, the architecture is splendid and the people have tough accents but warm hearts.

2. My guilty pleasure is watching murder cases. It’s a fascinating way to study psychology and to have your preconceptions busted.

3. My proudest moment was having my directorial debut, Never Look Away, selected for Sundance and SXSW. I’m looking forward to the theatrical release this year. I did not see this twist in my career coming.

4. The best year of my life was 55. After your kids leave, you get a new lease [on] life, energy and focus.

5. [Rodolphe Le Meunier’s] Comté 36-month-aged cheese is my weakness.

6. I [enjoy] painting my furniture like folk art. It’s meditative and rewards me when I look at it.

7. My dream is to live in a place where no English is spoken for a full year.

8. I hate [when] people talk loud in restaurants. If you’re going to be loud, it’s imperative you be interesting. Trouble is, most bores always think they are!

9. The rewarding part of My Life Is Murder is working with young or anxious actors. I love seeing them flourish in a role. Relaxation is the key to creativity!

10. I only drink decaf.

11. I love cats but am currently owned by a German Shepherd.

12. My pet peeve is litter, especially in beautiful places.

13. My optimal state of being is walking to a foreign train station on a new adventure.

14. My favorite item in my closet are my Golden Goose sneakers. The designer painted a little red tractor on the side.

15. I love fairy lights. They make life magical.

16. I used to swim through the winter in New Zealand. Now a cold shower is OK by me.

17. My favorite possession is my Antonio Carraro Tigre tractor.

18. The good habit I rediscovered is sculpting classes, which involve cardio and weights.

Related: Celebrity Workout Buddies: Reese Witherspoon, Naomi Watts, Chris Pratt and More Friendship and fitness! Celebs are just like Us — they’d rather stay in shape with the help of their friends or significant others. Whether it’s assuming the downward dog position, hitting the pavement or lifting weights, stars enjoy shedding pounds with their famous acquaintances by their side. Reese Witherspoon, for example, goes on hikes with her […]

19. My favorite meal is my husband’s Mexican dishes. He grows all the ingredients and they are delectable.

20. The best thing I learned about parenting is to respect the individuality of each child. That’s how you raise kids who have no need to rebel.

21. My favorite films are by the Coppolas. I admire Sofia Coppola for striking out in her father’s field and doing it her way.

22. I can’t stand oysters and would never eat a frog or a snail.

23. The most important things I’ve learned come from YouTube. Sorry, Mum!

24. I have no tattoos. The pain and the commitment are just not for me.

25. My best weight-loss strategy is to start a new scary project. Look to get excited about something!