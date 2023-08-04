Rapper Yo Gotti‘s new music video for “The One” is inspired by the No. 1 person in his life: girlfriend Angela Simmons.

“Gotti and Angela are happier than ever,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “She’s been extremely supportive of Gotti while he was recording this mixtape and she spent a lot of late nights at the studio giving encouragement.”

Simmons actually stars alongside the multiplatinum artist in the video, which was released Friday, August 4. The footage shows the couple in luxurious locales, including Dubai and Greece, where Yo Gotti (born Mario Mims) calls her “The One” while rapping lyrics “you give me butterflies in my stomach” and “you give me nervous vibes when I’m missin’ you.”

In the video, the duo can been seen packing on the PDA poolside and cruising in a Rolls Royce. Simmons also splurges during an extravagant shopping spree to Yo Gotti’s lyrics “every day like Valentine’s Day.”

The couple confirmed their relationship via social media in January and have been going strong ever since — but their romance was years in the making.

In 2015, the musician first proclaimed his love for the former reality star in his hit song “Down in the DM,” rapping, “And I just followed Angela [Simmons] / Boy, I got a crush on Angela Simmons / They like, ‘Damn Gotti, you bold’ / F—k it, I’m gon’ let the world know.”

Gotti, 42, expressed his crush on Simmons, 35, again in his 2017 song “Save It For Me” when she was engaged to Sutton Tennyson, who was shot and killed on November 3, 2018. They shared 6-year-old son Sutton Joseph.

When Yo Gotti and Simmons shared their first photos together as a couple eight months ago, the fashion designer declared, “You are all I need and more.” And they’ve supported each other’s goals ever since.

“Angela was with Gotti in the studio while he was recording ‘The One,’” the insider tells Us.

The source adds: “They just get each other. They’re both entrepreneurs, so they respect and appreciate each other’s ambition and work ethic. They bounce ideas off each other and push themselves to become the best entrepreneurs they can be.”

“The One” video coincides with the official release of Yo Gotti’s new mixtape, I Showed U So, the long-awaited follow-up to his acclaimed Gangsta Grillz project, I Told U So, which he released with DJ Drama in 2006 and included collaborations with Slim Thug, Young Buck, Lil Keke and more.

Watch the full video of “The One” here.