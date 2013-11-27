A shameless movie plug never looked so good! In order to promote his upcoming comedy Neighbors, Zac Efron posted a shirtless photo of himself and costar Seth Rogen on Instagram Tuesday, Nov. 26, and teased yet another "Bound 2" spoof — Bound 4!

"Whether you're a #KanyeWest fan or not, fans are #Bound2 get a kick out of this new still from #ZacEfron and #SethRogen's film #NeighborsMovie," Efron captioned the photo with "Bound 4" written on it. "Check out all the neighborly shenanigans when the comedy hits theaters next May! #uhhuhhoney." In the photo, Efron, 26, and Rogen, 31, stand shirtless side-by-side with the young heartthrob showing off his six-pack abs and tan body.

On Monday, Nov. 25, Rogen and his Interview costar James Franco released a video of themselves spoofing Kanye West's "Bound 2" music video featuring his fiancee Kim Kardashian. Franco, 35, took on the role of West and Rogen played Kardashian by shirtless and straddling Franco on a motorcycle. Following the original video shot for shot, the longtime pals even made out with each other.

The "Bound 3" parody was an instant hit — even with West and Kardashian! "Kanye says what's up! He loves u guys!" Kardashian, 33, tweeted Tuesday at Rogen on behalf of her man. "He laughed so hard at this." Rogen replied, "That's so awesome!! Ha!! Tell him what's up back. So psyched you guys like it!"

And Franco was relieved the A-list couple had a sense of humor about their video. He tweeted, "I'M SO GLAD THAT KIM and KANYE LIKE THE VIDEO – BOUND 3!!!"

