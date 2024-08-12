50 Cent gave the community of Shreveport, Louisiana, a four-day charity extravaganza — which included comedy shows, musical performances, a celebrity basketball game and more.

From Thursday, August 8, to Sunday, August 11, 50 Cent (real name Curtis Jackson) hosted his Humor and Harmony Weekend in Shreveport to support his G-Unity Foundation, which aims to raise money for underserved youth communities.

“I could not be more proud of the City of Shreveport and all the people who traveled to participate in our first Humor & Harmony Weekend to benefit the G-Unity Foundation,” 50 Cent shared in a statement on Monday, August 12, thanking the city of Shreveport, the vendors, donors and his team. “While this weekend may have served as proof of concept for some, for me, it just confirmed everything I already knew. The City of Shreveport has officially earned its spot on the national scene as a place that is open for business, investment and tourism. All Roads Lead to Shreveport. Thank you to all of the people who came out to support us for a great cause.”

Humor and Harmony featured a comedy show with special guest Dave Chappelle, musical performances from artists such as Master P, Da Baby and Flo Rida and a celebrity basketball game including Bow Wow, Andrew Johnson, 2 Chainz and more.

Aside from all the fun activities, Shreveport also constructed its first ever G-Dome, an inflatable dome structure, which hosted a live broadcast of the comedy show and nightly sold out afterparties attended by hundreds of stars.

