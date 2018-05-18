Felines in fascinators! Humans aren’t the only ones gearing up for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on Saturday, May 19. In fact, these cats have us all beat when it comes royal fashion.

The furry friends, who are are all adoptable at Best Friends Pet Adoption Center in SoHo, couldn’t be any more adorable as they don the headwear that attendees of the royal wedding often wear.

The New York City-based adoption center took the opportunity to highlight some of the pets in need of a new home. “We did a fun photo shoot with some of our adoptable cats in royal wedding hats in anticipation of the big day tomorrow,” a rep for the adoption center tells Us, adding that “each cat will go home with their fascinator!”

Scroll below to see all of the heartwarming pics and don’t forget to check out all of the adoptable cats and dogs at Best Friends Pet Adoption Center to find your newest family member.