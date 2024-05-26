Your account
‘Alert: Missing Persons Unit’ Star Dania Ramirez: Inside a Day in My Life (Exclusive)

As a mom of two, actress and musician, Dania Ramirez’s day is about as busy as possible. Yet the Alert: Missing Persons Unit star, 44, still finds time for self-care and fun.

In between working on set and hitting the music studio, Ramirez makes sure to meditate, a practice that she says has “changed my life.”

Adds Ramirez: “It’s my way of keeping myself balanced in the chaos of this industry.”

Ramirez took Us along with her for her jam-packed day in the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now. Keep scrolling for a day in her life:

Season 2 of Alert: Missing Persons Unit is streaming now on Hulu.

