The long-awaited season of The Amazing Race has arrived! Season 32, which was filmed before the coronavirus pandemic, will officially kick off in October and feature 11 new teams of two traveling the globe. This season includes stops in Trinidad, Germany, France, Kazakhstan, Brazil and many more. As always, the prize for the winning pair is $1 million.

The cast, who are introduced below, is filled with former Olympians and pro-athletes, making the competition that much more intense.

“This year has been a challenge for everyone, and we hope this season, during which Race will reach the remarkable milestone of one million miles traveled around the world, helps satisfy viewers’ wanderlust,” cocreator and executive producer Bertram van Munster said in a statement on Tuesday, September 22. “We look forward to when we can all travel again!”

Host Phil Keoghan, who has been at the helm of the show since its 2001 debut, is set to return once again. In July, he shed light on the delay — the season began filming November 2018! — in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly.

“It’s a fantastic season. I want to give a shout out to the contestants who have had to wait so long,” the New Zealand native, 53, told Us at the time. “And along with all the fans who have had to wait so long, it’s incredibly frustrating. I know. We’ve been wanting to get this thing out there for the longest time, it’s just circumstances lend themselves. It’s difficult. It’s a very, very difficult process. I wish we could have The Amazing Race on all the time.”

Scroll through the gallery below to meet the cast.