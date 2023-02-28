An emotional performance. American Idol contestant Trey Louis brought the house down during his audition for the judges — and he’s going to Hollywood.

The Santa Fe, Texas, native, 21, — who calls himself “Trey from the Fe” — performed a rendition of the Whiskey Meyers song “Stone” during the Sunday, February 26, episode of the ABC competition series.

“Man, you’re singing from just the perfect spot, buddy,” Luke Bryan told Louis before comparing his vocals to country superstar Chris Stapleton. “You got the perfect voice.”

When the panelists asked Louis why he decided to try out for Idol, he revealed a heartbreaking story from his past. The aspiring singer was a student at Santa Fe High School in May 2018 when a gunman opened fire, killing 10 people and wounding 13 more.

The gunman, then 17, was taken into custody after the shooting. In February 2022, he was found incompetent to stand trial and was ordered to complete another year of treatment in a mental health facility.

“I was in Art Room 1, and he shot up Art Room 2 before he made his way to Art Room 1,” Louis recalled. “I lost a lot of friends. Eight students were killed, two teachers were killed. It’s really been negative, man. Santa Fe’s had a bad rap since 2018.”

Upon hearing the tragic story, a sobbing Katy Perry doubled over on the desk. “Our country has f–king failed us,” she told Louis. “This is not OK. You should be singing here because you love music, not because you had to go through that [inaudible]. You didn’t have to lose eight friends. I hope that you remind people that we have to change, because I’m scared too.”

The 38-year-old songstress — who shares daughter Daisy, 2, with fiancé Orlando Bloom — has previously been involved in efforts to convince Congress to pass gun reform laws in the United States.

Lionel Richie chimed in to add, “We have tolerated this for so long, too long. It’s become a norm.”

The “Wide Awake” singer asked Louis to promise her that he’ll try to be a leader. “For myself and my school, for you? Yes ma’am,” the contestant replied before giving all three judges big hugs.

The trio then quipped that they’d never been so close to a contestant when delivering their iconic line, “You’re going to Hollywood.”

