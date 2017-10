Amy Sedaris says one designer would describe her aesthetic as “eclectic,” and she can’t help but agree. During a set visit to At Home With Amy Sedaris, the 56-year-old actress gave Us Weekly an exclusive tour, revealing that she wants the place “to look like it comes alive at night.”

“Dustpans got to have a personality,” she insists. “It can’t be a dustpan. It’s got to dance when I’m sleeping.”

At Home With Amy Sedaris airs on TruTV on Tuesdays, at 10:30 p.m. ET.