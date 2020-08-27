A*Teens: Where Are They Now?

Mamma mia! The A*Teens made quite an impression on pop music during their short-lived run.

After joining forces as an ABBA tribute band in 1998, Marie Serneholt, Dhani Lennevald, Sara Lumholdt and Amit Sebastian Paul released their debut album, The ABBA Generation, in August 1999 in their native Sweden and May 2000 in the U.S. It included 11 covers of ABBA hits such as “Mamma Mia,” “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight),” “S.O.S.,” “Dancing Queen” and “Lay All Your Love on Me” — with a modern, electropop twist.

As The ABBA Generation started to take off around the world, the A*Teens began working on their first album of original material, Teen Spirit. The finished product hit stores in February 2001 and became another smash for the group, thanks to the bubblegum-pop singles “Upside Down,” “Halfway Around the World” and “Sugar Rush.”

Serneholt, Lennevald, Lumholdt and Paul released one final album of all-new material in June 2002. Pop ‘Til You Drop! marked a turning point for the band as it was only released in the U.S., a clear sign that they had made it big outside of Stockholm. The disc included covers of Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love” (which they originally recorded for Disney’s Lilo & Stitch soundtrack) and Alice Cooper’s “School’s Out” featuring the Godfather of Shock Rock himself. The fan favorites “Floorfiller” and “Let Your Heart Do All the Talking” were also on the tracklist.

The A*Teens later rereleased Pop ‘Til You Drop! worldwide under the title New Arrival, a nod to ABBA’s 1976 album Arrival, with six additional tracks.

“We wanted to present a totally new album for the European market,” Serneholt explained at the time. “Some of our hard-core fans already imported Pop ‘Til You Drop!, so we wanted to give them something new.”

The A*Teens, who toured with the likes of Britney Spears and Aaron Carter, released a greatest hits album in select countries in May 2004. Two years later, they announced that they had parted ways professionally to pursue solo careers.

Scroll down to find out where Serneholt, Lennevald, Lumholdt and Paul are now!