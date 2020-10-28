Michelle Costa (Big Brother 10)

For me, this season has been tainted by many issues. I know there are pre-game alliances that happened, but to this extent, it’s disappointing. I would have liked to see alliances formed organically. That being said, I think Cody has played the best game out of the three left. Cody won comps, had a great social game, was never on the block and had 1.5 million alliances that benefited him. The last part of his gameplay is if Cody wins last HOH and chooses the right person to take to finale. This for me will be how the jury decides who should win. Cody needs to make the right $500,000 choice or it will cost him again.