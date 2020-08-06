They may not be playing, but they have opinions! Now that the cast of the highly anticipated Big Brother: All-Stars season was finally revealed during the Wednesday, August 5, premiere, Us Weekly reached out to past winners and players to get their reactions to this summer’s houseguests.

The season 22 cast includes seasons 6 and 7 favorite Kaysar Ridha; seasons 6, 7 and 14 legend Janelle Pierzina; season 8 runner-up and season 13 returnee Daniele Donato; season 10’s Keesha Smith and runner-up Memphis Garrett; season 11’s Kevin Campbell; season 12’s Enzo Palumbo; season 14 winner Ian Terry; season 16 runner-up Cody Calafiore; season 18 winner and season 16 player Nicole Franzel; seasons 17 and 18 fave Da’Vonne Rogers; season 19 player Christmas Abbott; season 20’s Bayleigh Dayton and Tyler Crispen; and season 21 first boot David Alexander and fan favorite Nicole Anthony.

The all-star season, which Us Weekly exclusively revealed on June 7, was seemingly up in the air for a while as cases of the novel coronavirus increased in parts of the country, specifically in Los Angeles where production is located. But CBS is ensuring the safety of houseguests by having them “undergo a quarantine period” prior to the game and “once inside, they will be tested weekly during the season and have no contact with any crew members, and all supplies delivered will be disinfected.”

The crew will also be quarantined, according to a CBS statement, and Thursday evictions will no longer feature a live studio audience.

We caught up with former winners like season 15 winner Andy Herren, season 4 winner Jun Song, season 13 winner Rachel Reilly, original All-Stars player James Rhine and more to get their take on how the cast stacks up. Who are they rooting for? Who do they see as the first boot?

Big Brother: All-Stars airs on CBS Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

