It’s happening! CBS has finally revealed a premiere date for the highly anticipated Big Brother: All-Stars edition this summer.

Season 22 of the long-running reality competition series will kick off with a two-hour, live move-in premiere event on Wednesday, August 5, at 9 p.m. ET. As usual, the show will air Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings.

Us Weekly exclusively reported on June 7 that the network was contacting past players for an all-star season to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the series, which is hosted by Julie Chen. Due to the novel coronavirus, the premiere date was later pushed back from the expected mid-July start, sources told Us at the time.

The season continued to be up in the air as COVID-19 cases increased in parts of the country, specifically in Los Angeles where production is located. Insiders previously revealed to Us exclusively that players would be sequestered longer than usual, having to quarantine for 14 days before entering the game to confirm they are healthy enough to play.

In addition to the pre-production quarantine period, CBS is ensuring the safety of houseguests by testing them “several times prior to entering the house” and “weekly during the season,” according to a press release. They will also have zero contact with crew members, all supplies delivered to the house will be disinfected, and Thursday evictions will not feature a studio audience.

Staff and crew members will also “be tested prior to commencing work on a regular basis, as well as screened daily for symptoms,” the press release continues. “They’ll be required to wear PPE and will work in pods to enhance social distancing. In addition, a COVID-19 compliance officer will be on staff to monitor and enforce all health and safety COVID-19 protocols.”

Sources previously told Us that health risks were a factor in some players declining the invitation. While a ton of names were rumored over the past few weeks, sources tell Us the cast wasn’t finalized until very recently and there are alternates on hand in case someone tests positive. We should expect a cast announcement closer to premiere, according to the press release, complete with “winners, finalists, legends, memorable personalities and some of the best to never win the game.”

