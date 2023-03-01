Big Brother Canada is back for season 11 and Us Weekly can exclusively reveal the new crop of houseguests competing for $100,000.

The newest cast of the Canadian spinoff, which is hosted by Canadian Screen Award winner Arisa Cox, who also serves as one of the show’s executive producers, includes a 911 operator from British Columbia, a mom of four and yoga instructor from Alberta, an investment advisor from Saskatchewan, a graphic designer from Ontario, a marketing coordinator from Prince Edward Island, a father and fisherman from Newfoundland and more.

The 11th installment’s theme is being touted as a big game of whodunit. “In a house filled with secrets, twists and turns, and inevitable drama, houseguests must plot their way through the #BBCAN11 Manor, where everyone is a suspect in this diabolical game of whodunit,” the press release reads. “This season, mysteries will be revealed behind secret passageways where devious twists are designed to stoke paranoia throughout the house. The Big Brother Canada Manor will test the houseguests’ wit, detection skills, and social game until the mystery is solved and the last standing houseguest claims victory as the winner of Big Brother Canada season 11.”

The network recently announced that the show was doing away with the traditional live feeds where fans were able tune into 24/7 coverage of the houseguests as they lived and played in the game. This year, they’ve announced “Digital Dailies,” which are described as “uncut content from inside the BBCAN house, offering viewers an extended peek into the houseguests’ lives.” These are meant to be posted “regularly throughout each week on bigbrothercanada.ca.”

“We are known for giving audiences behind the scenes access to Big Brother Canada, and we’re excited to debut Digital Dailies this season. This new content offering came together after thoughtful consideration, with us taking a new approach to the BBCAN live feeds by offering an exclusive peek inside the house and moving away from the 24/7 live feeds,” Lisa Godfrey, Senior Vice President, Original Content and Corus Studios, Corus Entertainment, said in a statement. “We are constantly looking for new ways to evolve the show to ensure we operate with the utmost duty of care and prioritize the mental health and well-being of the houseguests, and their family members, as well as our own production team who work closely on the series. We are happy to continue delivering the exclusive content we know audiences love, in a way that works best for our BBCAN family.”

This season, the show will air three nights a week featuring new episodes every Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET/PT (Head of Household), Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET/PT (Power of Veto) and Thursday at 7 p.m. ET/PT (Eviction).

Scroll down to see the photos and bios of the new houseguests.

Big Brother Canada premieres on Global and STACKTV Wednesday, March 8, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.