July 2021

After houseguest Christie Valdiserri tested positive for COVID-19, Rehfuss stepped in as her replacement before the show’s season 23 premiere. According to Xiao, he knew from week one that the Ohio native was his “type,” but didn’t act on it because he was trying to win the game. Rehfuss had a similar reaction to meeting the Baltimore native.

“I think both of us had like a little bit of a crush, or at least saw maybe there’s some potential there, pretty early on in the game,” she exclusively told Us in October 2021. “But then you just get wrapped up in the game and you just don’t think about it anymore. You just are so focused on trying to win the money. And you’re not exploring it. You’re not really thinking, “Oh, what if this?'”