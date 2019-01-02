The moms of Monterey are back for more! Big Little Lies season 2 filming wrapped in August 2018 and fans are counting down the days until the HBO series returns to the small screen.

The show’s first season ended with a jaw-dropping death that sparked many questions about what comes next for the fiercely protective mothers in the small Northern California beach town who will do anything for their young children.

From the premiere date to new cast members, scroll down to find out all the important details about Big Little Lies season 2!