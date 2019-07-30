Biggest ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Villains

Jed Wyatt

Shortly after Jed Wyatt and Hannah became engaged on the season 15 Bachelorette finale, she broke things off with him after finding out he never ended his relationship with ex-girlfriend Haley Stevens when he went on the show and she had been told “half truths.” Post-engagement, he repeatedly apologized to Hannah and explained that he didn’t feel like his relationship with Haley was real and broke up with her in his “heart, but not verbally.” During the live show, he said he loved Hannah but she revealed the feelings she had for him were gone.