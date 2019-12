Caleb Reynolds’ Medical Evacuation in the Heat

During an hourlong reward challenge on Survivor: Kaôh Rōng in 2016, Caleb Reynolds lost consciousness in the sweltering heat in Cambodia. The show’s medical team noticed that his heart rate had dropped and determined his condition was too serious to remain in the game, so he was medically evacuated. Probst later said the moment was “the most frightened” he had ever been on set.