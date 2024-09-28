Your account
Entertainment

Celebrities at NFL Games 2024: Taylor Swift, Samuel L. Jackson, Post Malone and More

By
Celebrities at NFL Games in 2024
17
Getty Images (4)

The NFL has no shortage of celebrity fans — that comes with the territory of being the most popular sports league in the United States. And while thousands of fans will pack football stadiums nationwide every Sunday until February, a few draw more attention than the rest.

Taylor Swift is sure to be at as many Kansas City Chiefs games as she can make throughout the 2024-25 season, cheering on her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. With Swift’s fame has come the rise of the Kelce family as well — Travis’ parents, Donna and Ed, also frequent Arrowhead Stadium.

But it’s not just in Kansas City and it’s not just the girlfriends and families of football players. Everyone from musicians to actors and celebrity chefs have been spotted at NFL games so far this season, with plenty more to come.

Keep scrolling to see all the famous faces pulling up on NFL Sundays in 2024.

AJ Mclean

AJ McLean

Alix Earle

Bobby Cannavale
Donna Kelce
Guy Fieri

Henrik Lundqvist

Ice Spice
Jelly Roll

Jesse Metcalfe
Lebron James

Ray Romano

Rob Riggle
Samuel L. Jackson
Taylor Swift

