Blake Lively

The Gossip Girl alum teased her Sesame Street debut in April 2018. “Finally. I have friends,” she captioned an Instagram video of herself dancing with the characters. The actress got a shout-out from the show via Instagram with a photo of her with the Muppets. “Sunny days on Sesame Street with our friend, @blakelively! Thanks for visiting us! 💛,” the caption read.