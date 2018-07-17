It’s in their kiss! Cher and Meryl Streep thrilled fans everywhere when they locked lips at the premiere of their new movie, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

The iconic Hollywood costars — who also worked together on 1983’s Silkwood and 2003’s Stuck on You — were in London promoting Mamma Mia 2 when they pulled the cheeky move on the blue carpet. The musical — inspired by the ‘70s Swedish pop group ABBA — also stars Amanda Seyfried, Lily James, Pierce Brosnan, Dominic Cooper and Christine Baranksi.

Teasing the moment, Cher later took to Twitter to write, “Well it was a GREAT NITE…I ❤ EVERYONE IN THE FILM,& EVERYONE WHO WORKED ON THE FILM…..ESPECIALLY MARY LOUISE STREEP.”

Singing ABBA’s “Fernando” in the movie must have struck a chord with Cher. In an interview with Kathie Lee Gifford, the “If I Could Turn Back Time” singer — who was once in an ABBA music video — revealed she has plans to release an entire album of ABBA covers!

Mamma Mia 2 will hit theaters on Friday, July 20.