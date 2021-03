The wait is over! Coming 2 America is officially available for viewing on Prime Video. If you’re a fan of the original, then you completely get why we’re so excited for its return. With an all-star cast, surprise cameos, and nostalgia overload, this sequel is an absolute must-see. To celebrate its return, we tested the knowledge of our social fans with a series of poll questions to get us in the Coming 2 America viewing spirit. Think you know the film? Keep scrolling and find out!