‘Dance Moms’ Most Memorable Stars: Where Are They Now?

Kalani Hilliker

The Arizona native made her Dance Moms debut in 2013 and was quickly promoted to a regular cast member once she earned a permanent place on the ALDC elite team. She previously competed on season 2 of Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition and had a small role on ABC Family’s Bunheads. Kalani began to put more focus on acting in 2018 when she starred alongside Noah Centineo in Swiped, a coming-of-age romantic-comedy. The Dirt actress sparked controversy in 2020 when she was pictured with a Blue Lives Matter flag and later revealed that she was voting for former president Donald Trump when he ran for re-election.