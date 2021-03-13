‘Dance Moms’ Most Memorable Stars: Where Are They Now?

Maddie Ziegler

Us confirmed in December 2015 that Maddie — who was Miller’s star student — would be leaving the reality show after its sixth season. By that point in her career, she had appeared in Sia’s “Chandelier” and “Elastic Heart” music videos and had performed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Dancing With the Stars and Saturday Night Live. After her Dance Moms exit, Maddie became a judge on Fox’s So You Think You Can Dance: The Next Generation and wrote a trilogy of YA novels. In 2021, she starred in Sia’s controversial film, Music, and in Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of West Side Story.