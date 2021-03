Melissa Gisoni

Maddie and Mackenzie’s mom admitted in a June 2016 Cosmopolitan essay that she “never wanted to be on TV” — and never wants to return, even though Dance Moms was “really a great platform” for her kids. Though she’s grown more “protective” over her daughters since their time on the show, she doesn’t consider herself a traditional “stage mom.” In 2020, Melissa reunited with fellow Dance Moms alums Kelly, Holly and Jill to launch the “Because Mom Said So” podcast.