‘Dawson’s Creek’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Katie Holmes

Holmes continued her acting career after the show wrapped in 2003, starring in dozens of movies including Pieces of April, Batman Begins, Mad Money and Ocean’s 8. She also led the 2011 miniseries, The Kennedys, portraying Jackie Kennedy, and had a recurring role in Ray Donovan. Holmes was briefly engaged to Chris Klein before meeting Tom Cruise in April 2005. The couple were married from 2006 to 2012 and share one child. Following the split, she dated Jamie Foxx on and off from 2013 to 2019. The following year, she started dating chef Emilio Vitolo Jr.