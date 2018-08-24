The Beek took us back to the Creek! James Van Der Beek recently reunited with Mary-Margaret Humes, the actress who played his mother on the late ‘90s teen drama Dawson’s Creek, and the 41-year-old posted a sweet Instagram photo from the reunion.

“#tbt Real-life coffee with my TV Momma @thereal_marymargarethumes #RealTimeTBT 🤯😘#dawsonscreek,” Van Der Beek wrote in the Thursday, August 23, upload.

Humes, 64, reposted the image and captioned the shot, “The smile on my face…#authentic. The love in my heart for this amazing soul…#unconditional This was today’s coffee date with “my tv son”…the very handsome and talented @vanderjames #nofilter #nomakeup #noworries a true #dawsonscreek moment…in real time #loveneverdies.”

After Dawson’s Creek concluded in 2003, Van Der Beek starred in the TV shows Mercy, Don’t Trust the B— in Apartment 23 and CSI: Cyber. These days, he plays an executive under Donald Trump in FX’s Pose.

Meanwhile, Humes has guest-starred on TV shows such as Grey’s Anatomy and Criminal Minds and has appeared in the Hallmark Channel films Matchmaker Santa and Home by Spring.

In an exclusive interview in January, the actress opened up to Us Weekly about her memories of Dawson’s Creek and her hopes of one day returning to Capeside.

“Everybody talks about, ‘Oh is there gonna be a reunion? Is there gonna be a convention? Is there a way to bring everybody back together again?’” Humes told Us. “Some say too many people are dead and yadda, yadda, yadda. But in my mind, I have this thought that there’s a way to suspend your disbelief where everyone can get the happily ever after. I’m just putting it out there into the universe because I’m harboring a little secret idea and we’ll see what happens!”

