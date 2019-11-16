Beyoncé

As a soloist, Beyoncé has dropped six albums, including her groundbreaking surprise releases Beyoncé (2013) and Lemonade (2016). She also made a joint album with Jay-Z titled Everything Is Love (2018) and executive-produced The Lion King: The Gift soundtrack (2019). She is one of the bestselling musicians of all time, and has won 20 Grammys for her solo work. Her greatest hits include “Crazy in Love,” “Irreplaceable,” “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It),” “Love on Top,” “Drunk in Love” and “Formation.” As an actress, she starred in Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002), The Pink Panther (2006), Dreamgirls (2006), Cadillac Records (2008), Obsessed (2009) and The Lion King (2019). Beyoncé and Jay-Z share daughter Blue Ivy and twins Rumi and Sir.