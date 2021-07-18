The prodigal serial killer returns! Dexter is coming back to Showtime after eight years, and fans of the charming vigilante couldn’t be happier.

The network first announced the revival in October 2020, promising that Michael C. Hall would reprise his role as Dexter Morgan for 10 episodes set to premiere in fall 2021.

“Dexter is such a special series, both for its millions of fans and for Showtime, as this breakthrough show helped put our network on the map many years ago,” the network said in a statement at the time. “We would only revisit this unique character if we could find a creative take that was truly worthy of the brilliant, original series.”

The original series ran from 2006 to 2013 and followed Dexter’s journey as he worked for the Miami Police Department by day and hunted down rogue criminals by night. The show premiered to widespread acclaim but gradually diminished in prestige, and the series finale was widely reviled by both critics and fans.

Hall himself has said that he didn’t love the finale, which showed Dexter faking his own death and becoming a lumberjack in Oregon.

“People found the way that show left things pretty unsatisfying, and there’s always been a hope that a story would emerge that would be worth telling,” the Golden Globe winner told The Daily Beast in January 2021. “I include myself in the group of people that wondered, ‘What the hell happened to that guy?’”

The new episodes will pick up 10 years after the events of the finale, with Dexter having moved to a fictional New York town called Iron Lake. According to a teaser from the official Dexter Twitter account, the former forensic technician is now using the name Jim Lindsay and working at a store called Fred’s Fish & Game.

Another teaser suggested that Dexter’s son, Harrison, will be involved. Dexter’s only child was born in season 4, meaning that he’s likely a teenager by now — and may be onto his father’s dark past. “Wanna know a secret? Daddy kills people,” the Dexter account tweeted in June 2021, alongside a video of a fire burning a photo of Dexter holding Harrison.

Plot details are still mostly under wraps, but Hall promised fans that the revival will be completely different from the original series. In fact, the original writer, Clyde Phillips, — who exited before the controversial finale — will be back to write the reboot.

“As far as what I can reveal about the new show is, I don’t want to say much, other than as you can imagine, given where we left him, his life is completely recontextualized,” Hall told Louder Than War in April 2021. “He’s in a different place leading a different life surrounded by different people.”

Keep scrolling for everything we know about Dexter season 9: