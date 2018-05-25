Call the pupperazzi! The 2018 Met Gala may have come and gone, but the fashion lives on thanks to Anthony Rubio. The New York City-based pet fashion designer re-created some of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination-themed looks to be included in his forthcoming coffee table book, Canine Couture.

“I was a raised a devout Catholic and was so excited when Heavenly Bodies theme was announced because religion does play such a huge role in influencing history and fashion,” Rubio told of Us Weekly of designing these outfits for pups.

Canine Couture will feature his work along with that of photographers Tammy Swarek, David Ayllon, Robin Hagy, Simply Robb and Mouhsine Idrissi Janati. Rubio plans to donate proceeds from book sales to various rescue organizations including The Guide Dog Foundation.

“I am extremely passionate about animal rescue. I am an advocate for those who have no voices,” he told Us. “I sponsor a dog in training for the last two years to be donated to a person in need. This year it’s a yellow Labrador named Rubio and he will be a seeing-eye dog.”

As for his own dogs Bogie and Kimba — who have more than 8 thousand Instagram followers — Rubio tells Us that his adorable four-legged models are from the same litter, and that he adopted them when they were not yet 3 months old. He added: “I immediately started training them on wearing clothes so they do not mind at all. When dressing them, they happily put their front legs into the armholes and allow me to fasten the garments and put on the head gear or hats.”

Canine Couture is set to be released in July.

Scroll down to see Bogie and Kimba pose in their best Met Gala 2018 looks!