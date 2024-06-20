Donald Sutherland Through the Years

Donald Sutherland’s acting career spanned over seven decades and earned him a series of accolades.

Sutherland, who was born in New Brunswick, Canada on July 17, 1935, studied acting at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art and began to snag little roles in several British TV shows and films. He got his breakout role in The Dirty Dozen in 1967 which inspired him to move to Hollywood.

The actor quickly found success as he starred in countless films and TV roles throughout the 70s to the early 2000s, including M*A*S*H, Klute, Don’t Look Now, Animal House, Citizen X, Invasion of the Body Snatchers, The Hunger Games and more. While Sutherland was never nominated for an Academy Award, he did earn an Emmy, three Golden Globes and a Critics Choice Award.

In addition to his trophies, Sutherland earned stars on both the Canadian Walk of Fame and the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He was also an Officer of the Order of Canada (OC), a Commandeur of the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres and received the highest honor of being a Companion of the Order of Canada (CC) in 2019.

In his personal life, Sutherland was married three times. He was married to his first wife, Lois May Hardwick, from 1959 to 1966. Shortly after his split from Hardwick, Sutherland moved on with Shirley Douglas, whom he wed in 1966. The pair, who share son Kiefer and daughter Rachel, called it quits in 1970. In 1972, he tied the knot with his longtime love Francine Racette. The couple are the parents of sons Roeg, Rossif and Angus.

In June 2024, Sutherland died at age 88 after a long illness, according to Deadline.

Keep scrolling to take a look back at Sutherland’s career throughout the years.