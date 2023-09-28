Every Survivor Contestant Who Quit the Game: Hannah Rose and More

Survivor has been pushing contestants to their limits since the CBS reality show first aired in 2000 — and some castaways have decided to voluntarily walk away from the competition.

While contestants have quit for reasons ranging from medical concerns to problems with other cast members, host Jeff Probst has demonstrated his distaste for those who simply give up.

When NaOnka Mixon and Kelly Shinn both quit during the same season 21 episode in 2010, Jeff told the pair that their torches would remain at Tribal Council as “a reminder to you guys when you come back in here as part of the jury of the decision you made to quit.”

Scroll through to see every Survivor contestant who has quit the game — and why: