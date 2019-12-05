Introducing a whole new world of reality stars … and their exes. A new version Ex on the Beach has arrived and the chill is absolutely in the air. MTV took the dating show to new heights for Ex on the Beach: Peak of Love, where 10 international reality stars headed to the mountains in New Zealand to search for new love — only to come face-to-face with their exes.

But it can be hard to keep track of which ex has a history with which celeb. Below is a full break down of the exes who arrive to the mountains and who they have a romantic past (or maybe present) with.

Ashley Ceasar is Nicole Zanatta‘s ex, who she views as the one who got away. Meanwhile, Laurel Stucky is also there to see Nicole, the first woman she ever loved after they met on The Challenge. Laurel claims she’s over her but wants to know what really happened at the end of their relationship. Then there’s Jemmye Carroll, who also had a fling with Nicole. However, her real ex on the mountain is Marlon Williams; their relationship ended after she suspected he cheated … and ghosted him. Also connected to Marlon is Todd Mauer, who claims Marlon ghosted him.

Next up, Cameron Sikes is there to see Allie DiMeco, who he met on Temptation Island. At the time, her ex Carlos Chavez was still in the picture. Now he’s not … or is he? Carlos also shows up on the show; Allie believes Carlos cheated after Temptation Island but he wants her back.

Jakk Maddox wants another chance with Adore Delano, whose busy schedule got in the way of their relationship. Trenton Clark, another one of Adore’s ex, is also there to see her and is wondering if they’ll rekindle things.

Megan Nash caught boyfriend Callum Izzard cheating and then he disappeared from her life. Meanwhile, Paris Decardo, Callum’s first love, is also in the mountains; their relationship ended due to infidelity too.

Niall Aslam met Georgia Steel on Love Island UK but he had to leave due to personal reasons and wants a second chance. However, while on Love Island UK, she began dating Sam Bird — who also shows up on Ex on the Beach. Sam and Georgia had moved in together after the show ended but then split up and both were accused of selling stories to the press.

Not every single will be confronted by multiple exes, though! Emari Stevenson is on the show to see Tyranny Todd, his high school sweetheart. Magedalena Ruiz is there to see Ryan Gallagher; she was his dream girl, but he ruined their relationship because he couldn’t trust her. Sydney Langston is Daniel Maguire‘s ex; she thought they were the perfect match, then he left her to go on a dating show. Tyler Ash was on and off for years with La Demi Martinez but when she accused him of sleeping with his friend, it was over.

Did you follow all of that? Scroll through the gallery to see all the singles and what show they’re from: