It’s almost time to go back to the farm for the season 2 premiere of Farmer Wants a Wife.

During the Thursday, February 1, episode, 32 city girls will bring the yeehaw energy as they try and find love with one of the four single farmers. Hosted by superstar entertainer and Grammy Award winner Jennifer Nettles, the FOX show takes women out of their city-living comfort zones to try their hand at life and love on the farm, embarking on an adventure that could change the course of their lives forever.

Season 1 was both a ratings and romantic success, with three of the four farmers finding love on the show. However, by the end of 2023 all of the couples had called it quits.

Season 2’s contestants, which include a cheerleading coach from Los Angeles, an ER nurse from Nashville, and a professional dancer from Miami, are hoping to fare better. They will join 29 other women to try and win the heart of one of four farmer bachelors — Ty Ferrell, Mitchell Kolinsky, Brandon Rogers and Nathan Smothers — all while immersing themselves in their possible partner’s passions. In this case ranching; citrus; potato and barley farming; horse training and more.

The show, based on the British reality show of the same name, is one of the most successful dating shows in the world, with FOX claiming it has resulted in 201 marriages and 514 children already — and any of these ladies could be next.

With only a few weeks left until the U.S. season 2 premiere, get to know the women who are willing to give up the comforts of home to find a new home — and a hunk — on the range.