B.D. Wong

The San Francisco native’s career took off around the time he played wedding assistant Howard. He starred in Jurassic Park, Men of War, Slappy and the Stinkers and voiced Shang in Mulan. He later reprised his role as Dr. Henry Wu in the Jurassic World franchise and appeared in Bird Box. Wong’s TV credits include Oz, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (as Dr. George Huang), Gotham and Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens. In 2008, he starred in the one-man show Herringbone at McCarter Theatre at Princeton University. He then took the show to both California and New York. The actor married Richert Schnorr in 2018. Wong shares two sons with his ex Richie Jackson.