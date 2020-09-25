Kimberly Williams-Paisley

Williams-Paisley’s first film role was playing Annie in the heartwarming film. She then landed a role on Relativity and The 10th Kingdom before playing Dana on According to Jim and Peggy Kenter on Nashville. Film-wise, the actress appeared in We Are Marshall, the Darrow & Darrow films and The Christmas Chronicles franchise (which she also executive produced). The actress also starred on Broadway in The Last Night of Ballyhoo and has appeared in other plays. In 2016, she wrote Where the Light Gets In about losing her mother to dementia. The New York native married country singer Brad Paisley in 2003, and they share two sons. In 2020, the couple launched The Store in Nashville, a nonprofit focused on giving free groceries to those in need.