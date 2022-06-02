F Is for Fun Everything We Know About 'FBoy Island Season 2

When Will Season 2 Premiere?

In July 2021, Gale talked to The Hollywood Reporter about when fans could except season 2 to drop.

“If we had had this conversation a month ago, things might have been a little more straightforward. At the moment, things are really top security,” the former Bachelor producer said at the time. He cited the Delta variant as a cause for season 2 production delay. The television writer also said he’d like to have more production time for season 2 “so that we can explore the depths of the relationships further.”