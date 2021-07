Gary Sinise

Sinise was nominated for a Best Supporting Actor trophy at the 1995 Oscars for his performance as Lieutenant Dan, who becomes Forrest’s friend and business partner after they meet in Vietnam. He starred alongside Hanks again in 1995 in Apollo 13 and in 1999 in The Green Mile. From 2004 to 2013, he led the cast of CSI: NY as Detective Mac Taylor. He has been married to Moira Harris since 1981. They share daughters Sophie and Ella and son McCanna.