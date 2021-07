Sally Field

The Oscar winner played Forrest’s mother, known only as Mrs. Gump in the movie. She later starred in Where the Heart Is and played Peter Parker’s Aunt May in the Andrew Garfield Spider-Man films. In 2012, she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the Oscars for her portrayal of Mary Todd Lincoln in Steven Spielberg’s Lincoln. The In Pieces author shares two children with her ex-husband Steven Craig, whom she divorced in 1975.