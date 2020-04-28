‘Gallery Girls’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Sex and the City took a look at women living the high life in the Big Apple, but Bravo shined a light on the reality side of it with Gallery Girls.

In August 2012, Bravo launched the eight-episode reality series, that followed cast members Liz Margulies, Kerri Lisa, Chantal Chadwick, Claudia Reardon, Angela Pham, Amy Poliakoff and Maggie Schaffer, as they struggled in New York’s art world and searched for their dream job.

“From gallery openings and art shows to the hottest events in the city, the women share a passion for art — but are divided between their Manhattan and Brooklyn lifestyles with vastly different views and tastes towards fashion, art, and men,” Bravo’s official show description read.

Although the series wasn’t picked up for a second season, the women overcame many obstacles during the first eight episodes, including financial struggles and family issues. Although it followed the recent post-grads through New York streets, most of them weren’t actually from New York.

Margulies, 25 at the time, is from Miami, lived in Costa Mesa, California, for years and spent time at a sober living home in Newport Beach, California, before moving east.

“I needed a change of scenery. It definitely helped me. It changed my whole outlook,” the former Eli Klein Fine Art intern told the O.C. Register ahead of the show’s debut. “I don’t like every single scene, but that’s how it goes. I agreed to do the show. In Eli’s gallery, I did wind up picking up some paintings, but they cut a few little pieces out of that to make it look like I didn’t want to work or get stuff on my outfit. But I was carrying paintings.”

Meanwhile, Pham, then 24, was born in Anaheim, California, and grew up in nearby Yorba Linda. “I left Orange County because me and my friends were considered freaks and weirdos,” she said during the first episode. “One of the last things that I kinda want to do is surround myself by the types of girls that made me want to leave in the first place.”

The show definitely cultivated fans and Bravo is airing a marathon on Tuesday, April 27, to encourage people to stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic. Episodes are available to stream on BravoTV.com.

Scroll through for an update on the cast today: