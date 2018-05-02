It’s a star-studded event! Celebrities flocked to the Bentonville Film Festival in Bentonville, Arkansas, including cofounder Geena Davis, actor Jon Heder, country singer Carly Pearce and more. The annual weeklong event, which champions the many forms of media, kicked off May 1.

This year’s festival will showcase a variety of family-friendly activities, music events sponsored by Coca-Cola and more than 100 free films. For Marvel fans, that means more than 15 films from the graphic novel powerhouse, including Thor, Iron Man and Guardians of the Galaxy. For fans of indie movies, features from the Sundance Film Festival will be available.

Musical acts include Vintage Trouble, Ally Brooke and Alex Aiono, Lauren Alaina and Song Suffragettes, while Los Lobos and Run River North will close out the festival on Sunday.

The BFF is a non-profit organization with a focus on “promoting underrepresented voices in the entertainment industry through research, education, mentoring and industry partnerships.”

