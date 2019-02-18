What’s in That Mystery Handbag Chloë Grace Moretz Finds in the ‘Greta’ Thriller?

You never know what you might find in a woman’s purse! Chloë Grace Moretz learns this lesson the hard way as she stars alongside Isabelle Huppert in the upcoming thriller Greta.

When Frances (played by Moretz) moves to New York City after the loss of her mother, she discovers an unattended leather handbag on the subway, and doesn’t think twice about peeking inside. The contents lead her to the Brooklyn home of an eccentric French widow Greta (Huppert) who suffers from “an aching loneliness” – that is, until Frances arrives at her doorstep.

In Us Weekly’s beloved What’s In My Bag franchise, we love to peek into celeb purses to find out their most cherished on-the-go items, so naturally we couldn’t help but wonder: what’s inside THIS bag?

If the trailer tells Us anything, we’d imagine the following items might live within the mysterious pocketbook: