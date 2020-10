Omri Katz (Max)

Katz, who held main roles in Dallas and Eerie, Indiana, before Hocus Pocus, slowed down his acting career after the film. After briefly appearing in a few projects, including The John Larroquette Show, Katz retired from acting in 2002. He is in a relationship with Michele Watters and the pair live in Los Angeles. Katz runs The Mary Danksters, a cannabis company.