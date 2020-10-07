Movies

‘Hocus Pocus’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Thora Birch (Dani)

The former child star rose to fame following Hocus Pocus, landing roles in Monkey Trouble, Now and Then and Alaska as a child. In 1999, her part in American Beauty landed her a BAFTA nomination. She was later nominated for a Golden Globe in 2001 for her part in Ghost World and an Emmy in 2003 for her role in Homeless to Harvard: The Liz Murray Story. She took a break from acting in 2012 but has since returned, landing recurring roles on USA’s Colony and AMC’s The Walking Dead. In 2018, she married talent manager Michael Adler.

