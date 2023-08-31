The Straw Hat pirates have gotten the live-action treatment with Netflix’s One Piece series.

The show — based on the manga comics series of the same name by Eiichiro Oda — follows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) as he assembles a ragtag pirate crew in hopes of achieving his dream of becoming the next Pirate King and finding a famous hidden treasure called the “One Piece.”

The manga was later adapted into a Japanese animated series in 1999, which still continues to air episodes.

Ahead of the Netflix series’ August 2023 release, Oda gave the new adaptation his stamp of approval in a video shared via the show’s official Instagram page. “As a Hollywood production, the action and VFX are great, not to mention the performances by the cast. But above all I want to call attention to how perfect the Straw Hat cast are,” said Oda. “It’s like you’re watching the Straw Hats in real life, which I’d love for you to savor.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Scroll below to see how the One Piece cast compares to their animated counterparts: